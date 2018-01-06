Pedestrian Dies After Injuries from Crash in October 2017 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pedestrian Dies After Injuries from Crash in October 2017

Posted: Updated:

A pedestrian who has spent the last few months in the hospital has now died, as a result from his injuries he sustained from a crash back in October of 2017.

The pedestrian, 38-year-old Reno resident Steven Buff, was crossing mid-block in the 100 block of North Center Street during hours of darkness when a vehicle traveling north on Center Street struck him.  This crash occurred on October 21, 2017 at around 6:30 a.m. 

Buff suffered from life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He had remained in the hospital since the day of the incident and passed away on January 3, 2018.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Members from the Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded to the scene and took over the ongoing investigation. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.