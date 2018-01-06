Pedestrian Dies After Injuries from Crash in October 2017

A pedestrian who has spent the last few months in the hospital has now died, as a result from his injuries he sustained from a crash back in October of 2017.

The pedestrian, 38-year-old Reno resident Steven Buff, was crossing mid-block in the 100 block of North Center Street during hours of darkness when a vehicle traveling north on Center Street struck him. This crash occurred on October 21, 2017 at around 6:30 a.m.

Buff suffered from life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He had remained in the hospital since the day of the incident and passed away on January 3, 2018.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Members from the Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded to the scene and took over the ongoing investigation.