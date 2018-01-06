Wolf Pack's Three Point Attack Leads to Win Over Air Force

Caleb Martin scored 23 points, Kendall Stephens added 21 on all 3-pointers and Nevada pulled away over the last 10 minutes on Saturday to defeat Air Force 86-75.

Jordan Caroline added 17 points and Cody Martin 14 for the Wolf Pack (15-3, 4-0 Mountain West Conference), who had 10 straight wins over conference opponents.

Caleb Martin hit four 3-pointers and Stephens was 7 of 15 behind the arc as Nevada went 15 of 31 from distance. Caroline and Cody Martin both had eight rebounds.

A 9-0 run in the middle of the second half gave Nevada breathing room. Caleb Martin started it with a layup at the 11:51 mark and Stephens followed with a 3-pointer before Martin and Caroline hit a pair of free throws, making it 68-57 with 8:16 remaining.

Trevor Lyons scored five straight for the Falcons (6-9, 0-3) to make it a five point game with 5 1/2 minutes to go but a 3-point play by Caleb Martin and a 3 by Stephens settled the Wolf Pack down.

Lavelle Scottie had 16 points for Air Force and Ryan Swan 15.

Game Notes:

The Wolf Pack hosts Utah State (9-7, 2-1 MW) next Saturday at 5 p.m.

Nevada has won its last 10 MW games, five were on the road.

The Pack’s 4-0 start to begin MW play equals the 2013-14 Wolf Pack team for the best start in school history in MW play.

The Pack’s six true road wins is tied for the most in NCAA I.

The Pack has won 13 in a row against MW teams which includes three from the 2017 MW Tournament.

Nevada has won the last five games vs. Air Force, nine-of-10 and improved to 4-2 in Colorado Springs.

For the ninth time this season the Pack had four players in double figures. Cody Martin (23), Kendall Stephens (21), Jordan Caroline (17) and Cody Martin (14).

Lindsey Drew’s career-high streak of three consecutive double figure scoring games was snapped as he totaled two in the victory.

Kendall Stephens made a career-high seven 3-pointers which is tied with Josh Hall for the most on the team and in the MW.

Stephens scored a Pack career-high 21 points. It was his second 20-point game of the season.

Stephens has scored in double figures in the last eight games and 11 of the last 12.

Junior Caleb Martin scored a game-high 23 points. He has led the Pack in scoring 10 times and nine times posted a game high.

Nevada has had a 20-point scorer in all but two games and a Pack player scored 19 in those two.

The Air Force game marked the eighth time two players scored 20 or more points in a game.

Jordan Caroline and Cody Martin tied for game high honors with eight rebounds each. It was the 12th time this season 32nd time in his career Caroline led the team in rebounding and sixth for Cody Martin. Caroline has posted eight game highs this season and Cody Martin four.

The Pack made 15 three-pointers, two off the school record of 17 set at Pacific earlier this season. The 15 is tied for the second best total this season that also occurred at Santa Clara.

Nevada has made 10 or more 3-pointers in a game 10 times this season.

Third-year head coach Eric Musselman is 4-0 in MW play for the first time. Musselman is 67-24 at Nevada, 12-8 in MW road games and 28-12 in MW play

