Reno Fire Contains Structure Fire at Abandoned House on Neil Road

Reno Fire has contained a structure fire at an abandoned house on Neil Road, per Reno Fire Department Battalion Chief Dirk Minore.

RFD says they are still investigating what caused the fire that occurred Saturday afternoon. 

They say there are no injuries reported at this time.

The structure fire is causing traffic delays. Neil Road is shut down in both directions at Moana Lane. Eastbound Moana Lane has been reduced down to one lane. 

We will keep you updated with the latest information as soon as it becomes available. 

