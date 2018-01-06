Hotel company: Las Vegas gunman had interactions with staff

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The parent company of the Las Vegas hotel-casino where Stephen Paddock opened fire Oct. 1 says Mandalay Bay hotel staff had more than 10 interactions with Paddock in the three days leading up to the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.



The Las Vegas Review Journal reports that a statement released by MGM Resorts International says the interactions between Paddock and staff included a room service delivery and a call with housekeeping on the day of the shooting that were "normal in nature."



Paddock shot at attendees of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from the broken windows of his 32nd-floor Mandalay Bay suite that night, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others.



The 64-year-old Paddock killed himself just before his room was stormed.

