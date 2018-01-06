Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada Cookie Season Kickoff

It's that time of year again, and the Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada are ready to kickoff their cookie sales with a new cookie baker and Cookie Kickoff event!

According to Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada, Little Brownie Bakers has been selected as their new cookie baker. Beginning January 7th until March 18th, cookie customers in the Sierra Nevada region will now be able to buy name-brand Girl Scout Cookies.

This year's "Cookie Kickoff" is on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Sparks Recreation Center. The Cookie Kickoff is meant to help prepare the girls for their cookie season business. They will be practicing skills to boost their cookie sale and get to know the new cookies.

Here are the cookies, from Girl Scouts:

• Samoas® – Chewy and rich, sprinkled with toasted coconut, and striped with a dark chocolaty coating

• Thin Mints® – Crisp, chocolaty and minty!

• Tagalongs® – Made with the same yummy peanut butter as Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups • Do-si-dos® – Crunchy peanut butter sandwiches, baked with baby rolled oats

• Trefoils® – Delightfully simple and satisfying shortbread • Savannah Smiles® – Crisp, zesty lemon cookies honoring the birthplace of Girl Scouting

• Toffee-tastic™ – Gluten-free buttery cookies bursting with toffee flavor

• Girl Scout S’mores™ – Chocolate, marshmallowy, graham cookies

For more information about Girl Scout Cookies, visit gssn.org/cookies or contact us at girlscouts@gssn.org.