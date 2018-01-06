Joe Crowley Campus Memorial Service

A campus memorial service for Emeritus President Joe Crowley will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The service, "Just Call Me Joe: Stories in Celebration of the Life of Joe Crowley," will be in the Glick Ballrooms of the Joe Crowley Student Union.

The longest serving president of the University passed away on November 28th, 2017. Crowley was president of the University of Nevada, Reno from 1978-2000.

The memorial service will include speeches from friends, family and colleagues of Crowley's. Crowley's son, Tim, will serve as master of ceremonies. Also, all four Crowley children will be there.

The memorial is open to the public. Instead of flowers, the Crowley family is asking friends and colleagues to consider donating to the Joe and Joy Crowley Scholarship Endowment at the University of Nevada, Reno Foundation, Mail Stop 162, Reno, NV 89557-0162.

There will be free parking for the event in the Brian J. Whalen Parking Complex and West Stadium Parking Complex.