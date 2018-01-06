NHP Releases Name of Driver Killed in Carson City Crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning on South Carson Street and Koontz Lane.

Troopers say a preliminary investigation indicates that a 1997 black Ford F150 pickup was traveling northbound on South Carson Street approaching the intersection with Koontz Lane, while 2004 silver Buick Lesabre was on the east side of Koontz Lane and was preparing to go west across South Carson Street.

They say the driver of the pickup failed to stop for the red light causing the Ford F150 to strike the driver’s side of the Buick.

Both the driver and passenger of the Buick were transported by Care Flight to a Reno Hospital with serious injuries.

Unfortunately, the driver of the Buick, 81-year-old Rosemary Frenzel Stroup died at the hospital.

The passenger in the Buick was treated and released the following day and is recovering at home.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, please contact Trooper Doug Hildebrand of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-687-9617 or dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us case #180100514.

(The Nevada Highway Patrol contributed to this report.)