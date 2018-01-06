Two Injured in Carson City Crash, Taken to Hospital in Reno by H - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Injured in Carson City Crash, Taken to Hospital in Reno by Helicopter

Two people were transported to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno by Care Flight after a Saturday morning crash occurred in Carson City, per Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Matt McLaughlin.

The two-vehicle crash took place on South Carson Street and Koontz Lane at about 8:50 a.m.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the southbound lanes of Carson Street remain closed. Tow trucks are on their way, and Trooper McLaughlin says the lanes should reopen shortly.

Trooper McLaughlin tells us the injuries of those involved are non life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

