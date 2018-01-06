Flu Rate Spikes in Douglas, Lyon Counties and Carson City

Carson City Health and Human Services says they've seen a sharp increase in positive flu cases across Douglas County, Lyon County, and Carson City.

Jeanne Freeman, PhD, Public Health Preparedness Manager for Carson City HHS, says they're the highest rates since 2013-2014, and the rate has tripled in some areas across the region.

"We're seeing them earlier," Freeman says. "And we're also seeing them higher."

With two weeks left in 2017, the region had 50 positive flu cases reported. A week later the total number rose to 80, and after the final week of 2017, the total rose to 177 positive cases.

People around the area have noticed something going around.

"I've noticed a lot of kids when I'm in the market coughing and sneezing and really looking sick like they shouldn't even be out," Kathleen Sciascia, Gardnerville resident, said.

"Throughout different stores or in my hometown," Summer Bouas, Silver Springs resident, says. "You can definitely tell there's something going around."

Freeman says from the numbers they have from the first week of 2018, we're still in the middle of the spike.

"In this first week of 2018, we anticipate our numbers to be greater than what we saw last week." Freeman said.

While an increase of more than 100 percent in one week is pretty rare, Freeman says their biggest concern is how severe these cases have been.

"We're seeing a lot hospitalizations so we do have a lot of people with underlying conditions that are in our hospitals that need to stay there for several days," Freeman said

Freeman says she's seen a few numbers floating around about the effective rate for the vaccine. While there's still months to go in this year's flu season, the current effective rate according to the State Epidemiology Office is 37 percent, which is about average. Freeman says the normal range is between 20 and 50 percent, and last year's rate was less than 30 percent.

Sciascia says she got sick two weeks after she got her flew shot, right when it's supposed to kick in. She's still happy she got it, saying it really wasn't too bad.

"I know if I hadn't gotten the flu shot, it probably would've been much worse," Sciascia said.

Sciascia says her physician really pushed her to get her flu shot now that she's over 70.

"She said you know, you don't want to mess around with it because at your age the flu could kill you." Sciascia said.

Freeman says getting a flu vaccine protects you and those around, and there's no shortage of vaccines this year. Freeman says most insurance plans cover flu shots, but it's only 20 dollars for those without insurance.

Freeman also said flu season ends in May so it's still very much worth getting the vaccine. For those without a primary physician or a pharmacy, Carson City HHS does provide flu shots at their main office, 900 E Long St. in Carson City.