1 Winning Ticket Sold in $450M Mega Millions Drawing - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

1 Winning Ticket Sold in $450M Mega Millions Drawing

Posted: Updated:

One Mega Millions ticket matched all six numbers and will claim a $450 million grand prize.
    
The winning numbers drawn Friday night to claim the nation's 10th largest jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70-10.
    
It was not immediately known where the winning ticket was sold.
    
Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $570 million. That drawing is Saturday night.
    
The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.
    
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.