Bighorns Fall to the Suns at Home

Bighorns Release

1/5/2018

The Reno Bighorns (11-11) fell to the Northern Arizona Suns (9-14) 125-104 Friday night at the Reno Events Center.

Aaron Harrison led the Bighorns with 18 points and three rebounds while Marcus Williams scored 14 points and grabbed eight assists. Matt Jones and Sacramento Kings assignee Justin Jackson had 13 points and five rebounds each.

Josh Gray paced the Suns with 26 points and 10 rebounds while Xavier Silas scored 26 points.

The Suns began the game on a 10-3 run behind Silas’ six points. Northern Arizona opened up their lead to as many as 11 points in the first, outshooting Reno (46%-38%). The Bighorns would slowly chip away at the visitors lead to start the second period, but a 25-9 run from Northern Arizona to close out the half gave them a 25-point buffer heading into the break.

The Suns continued to dominate coming out of the break, leading by as many as 28 points in the third quarter. Reno would never regain the advantage in the second half, falling 125-104.

The Bighorns will host the Salt Lake City Stars in Sacramento at the world’s greenest and most technologically advanced sports venue, Golden 1 Center on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.