Fernley Residents Remember Flood on 10th Anniversary

Carson City Health and Human Services says they've seen a sharp increase in positive flu cases across Douglas County, Lyon County, and Carson City.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (11-11) fell to the Northern Arizona Suns (9-14) 125-104 Friday night at the Reno Events Center. Aaron Harrison led the Bighorns with 18 points and three rebounds while Marcus Williams scored 14 points and grabbed eight assists.More >>
An organized coyote hunt is garnering attention from local protesters, but the hunters say they're doing nothing wrong.More >>
Washoe County sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in a kidnapping and robbery in Northern California.More >>
