Reno 1868 FC Signs Mark Gonzalez

Reno 1868 FC announced today that they have signed midfielder/forward Mark Anthony Gonzalez for the 2018 season. This is pending league and federation approval.

Gonzalez has spent the past two seasons with Swope Park Rangers. He has scored 17 goals over the past two seasons with Swope. Reno 1868 FC says his 12-goals as a rookie was a team-best in 2016 and he was named Swope’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Reno head coach, Ian Russell, says Gonzalez has the versatility to play both midfield and forward position similar to Antoine Hoppenot, who Reno re-signed on Christmas Day.

Reno 1868 FC gives us this information about their new player:

Name: Mark Anthony Gonzalez

Pronunciation: (Gon-zah-lez)

Position: Midfielder/forward

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 185 pounds

Date of Birth: 9/9/1994

Age: 23

Hometown: Toronto, Canada

Country: Canadian

Last Club: Swope Park Rangers

How Acquired: Free Agent Signing