Sacramento Kings Assign Papagiannis, Jackson to Reno Bighorns

The Reno Bighorns (11-11) fell to the Northern Arizona Suns (9-14) 125-104 Friday night at the Reno Events Center. Aaron Harrison led the Bighorns with 18 points and three rebounds while Marcus Williams scored 14 points and grabbed eight assists.More >>
