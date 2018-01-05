Sacramento Kings Assign Papagiannis, Jackson to Reno Bighorns

The Sacramento Kings today announced the team has assigned center Georgios Papagiannis and forward Justin Jackson to the team’s G-League affiliate Reno Bighorns.

In his second NBA campaign out of Greece, Papagiannis has appeared in nine contests this season, averaging 2.7 points (.480 FG%), 2.4 rebounds and 7.8 minutes per game. As a Bighorn, 7-2 center is averaging 14.2 points (.537 FG%, .929 FT%), 10.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 1.7 blocks and 29 minutes per game in six contests.

A rookie out of North Carolina, Jackson has accrued averages of 5.4 points (.390 FG%, .324 3pt%, .692 FT%), 1.8 rebounds and 17.3 minutes per contest in 27 games (five starts) for Sacramento this season. In four starts for Reno, he has posted 17.3 points (.387 FG%, .333 3pt%, 15-15 FT), 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 37.3 minutes per contest.

The Bighorns host the Northern Arizona Suns tonight at the Reno Events Center and the Salt Lake City Stars at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday.

