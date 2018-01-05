Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong Announces Bid for Re-Election - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong Announces Bid for Re-Election

Posted: Updated:

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says he is running for a fourth term. Furlong has served as the 27th Carson City Sheriff since 2003.

Furlong is a lifelong resident of Carson City.

He graduated from Carson High in 1975. While employed as a Carson City Fire Department Dispatcher, he enlisted in the United States Air Force (USAF) in 1978. During his Air Force career, Furlong earned an Associate’s Degree in Police Science, another Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration.

