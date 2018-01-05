President Trump to Host Capitol Hill's Top Republicans at Camp D - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump to Host Capitol Hill's Top Republicans at Camp David

President Donald Trump will host top congressional Republicans, Cabinet secretaries and aides at Camp David this weekend to discuss 2018 legislative priorities.

The White House said Friday the group will discuss a range of topics, including infrastructure, immigration, the budget, welfare reform and the 2018 elections. Trump left the White House Friday afternoon for the presidential retreat in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains.

Participants include Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Majority Whip John Conryn, House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

On Saturday, the group will be joined by top administration officials, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Education Secretary Betsy Devos.

