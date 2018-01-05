Northern California Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Reno

Washoe County sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in a kidnapping and robbery in Northern California.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says Adrian Bolayog was arrested in Reno Thursday when he showed up at district court regarding a restraining order in an unrelated domestic violence case.

He was being held Friday in the county jail in Reno in lieu of $50,000 bond while awaiting extradition to Shasta County on a fugitive charge.

Authorities say Bolayog is one of three suspects wanted in a home invasion robbery reported Dec. 30 in Lakehead, California.

The victim was treated for cuts and bruises after being bound with zip ties and duct tape while three people ransacked the home for six hours.

Two other suspects were arrested last weekend and booked into the Shasta County Jail.

