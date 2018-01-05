Gov. Sandoval Makes Appointments to Athletic Commission, Transportation Board

Governor Brian Sandoval has appointed former Nevada football coach Chris Ault to the Athletic Commission and Virginia Valentine to the Department of Transportation Board of Directors.

Valentine will replace District 4 representative Tom Skancke, who stepped down in December. She is the first female appointee to the Department of Transportation Board of Directors. Mr. Ault will replace Commissioner Skip Avansino, who retired earlier this year.

“As Southern Nevada continues to experience dynamic growth, its booming population will require a strong voice with a firm grasp of how the region is changing and its growing demands. As the former manager of both Clark County and the City of Las Vegas and current president of the Nevada Resort Association, I am confident Virginia has the knowledge and experience to represent Southern Nevada and serve as a leading advocate for its transportation needs,” said Governor Sandoval.

“I’m honored and grateful to be appointed,” said Virginia Valentine. “Transportation infrastructure is central to the success of the Southern Nevada tourism economy and I look forward to working with the Board to ensure our transportation network meets the future needs of our vibrant state.”

“Coach Ault is a sports legend across the State of Nevada. He is a fierce competitor who understands rivalry and drive to win and a statesman who is respected by his peers and mentored many students during his storied career,” said Governor Sandoval. “The Athletic Commission remains an important body that regulates its fighters and promoters, while competing for the best sports bouts in the world. I am confident that he will be a high-quality addition to the Commission.”

“I want to thank Governor Sandoval for the opportunity to serve the state again in a sporting capacity. I’m looking forward to working with the other commissioners as well as the commission’s Chairman Anthony Marnell III and Executive Director Bob Bennett,” said Chris Ault.

Virginia Valentine is currently the president of the Nevada Resort Association. She was formerly the Clark County Manager, where she was responsible for the fiscal management of the nation’s 15th largest county and managed the county's $5.9 billion budget while providing administrative oversight for 38 departments. Prior to her service at the county, she served as city manager for the City of Las Vegas. Ms. Valentine has also held a position as senior vice president of a national consulting engineering firm and has more than 10 years’ experience working in the private sector and is a registered professional engineer in Nevada. Ms. Valentine has a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from the University of Idaho.

Chris Ault served as the head football coach for the University of Nevada, Reno for 28 seasons guiding the program from Division II to the FBS level while posting a 233-109-1 record and winning numerous championships. For his efforts, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. The football program became nationally relevant when he developed the “Pistol Offense” which became an offensive influence at all levels of football. He also served as the University’s Director of Athletics from 1986-2003 leading the university athletics program to the highest level of college competition (FBS) in 1992.

(Office of Governor Sandoval)