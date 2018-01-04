Local Inventor Creates Screw to Reinforce Doors from Forced Entry

Dean Dougherty is a military veteran who worked in construction for 18 years. After fixing so may doors during that time, he realized that there's no easy way to reinforce your doors, so he made his own screws.

"There was very little out there to take care of it," Dougherty said. "And that would be simple and easy to put in."

Dougherty created the ZZem Screw, a patented screw that connects the famed of the door to the frame of the house. This design enables the house to stabilize the door frame, rather than the screws popping out of the thin boarding around the door.

Dougherty says the main purpose of the screw is to protect your house from burglaries, but he actually thought of the idea after fixing so many broken doors with what he called "toothpicks and glue."

"There was never a permanent fix, so I was more after a permanent and easy fix," Dougherty said. "And this is what I came up with this idea."

To install ZZem Screws, remove the plate, hinge, etc. from the door and drill a hole with the drill bit they provide.

Then just screw in the ZZem Screw, followed by the original screw or screws provided in the packaging.

Once finished, the door frame will be screwed to the house making it much more difficult to kick down, and it won't look any different.

"Part of this is that it actually uses the same screws that come with your hardware," Dougherty said. "So it matches that hardware finish."

Dougherty has been working on the product for five years, and the product has been on the market for about two. Right now all sales come from shows he attends and online. Dougherty said he's trying to get into some stores locally, and with StartupNV helping out, he believes the product can take off.

"Takes a lot of time and patience and drive, and you just can't give." Dougherty said.

If you want to learn more about ZZEM Screws or order some for yourself, just visit their website here: https://www.zzemscrew.com/