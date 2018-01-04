CHP: Truckee Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 267 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CHP: Truckee Woman Killed in Crash on State Route 267

Posted: Updated:

California Highway Patrol says a Truckee woman died after a crash on State Route 267 near Northstar Drive last Saturday. 

CHP says 62-year-old Noelle Nelson was heading north on SR 267 when she was hit by a car heading south. 

A passenger inside the other car was transported to Renown for unknown injuries. 

CHP says alcohol or drugs do not appear to be involved in the collision. 
 

