Labor Union Files Lawsuit Against Douglas County School District

A labor union is suing the Douglas County School District Board of Trustees claiming its six members violated a Nevada law.

The lawsuit, filed on Thursday, alleges a violation of Nevada law regarding Construction Manager At Risk (CMAR) contracts after the board voted to proceed in a single contract that included six work projects with a single contractor last October.

The misdemeanor criminal complaint also states that the bundling of six separate and distinct projects at six different locations is in direct violation of the limitation established by a Nevada statue.

We contacted the Douglas County School Board President who says they're awaiting to see the filed complaint.