Labor Union Files Lawsuit Against Douglas County School District

Washoe County sheriff's deputies have arrested a suspect in a kidnapping and robbery in Northern California.More >>
Governor Brian Sandoval has appointed former Nevada football coach Chris Ault to the Athletic Commission and Virginia Valentine to the Department of Transportation Board of Directors.More >>
National dam safety experts say long-term and systemic failures by officials in California and elsewhere caused last year's near-disaster at the nation's tallest dam.More >>
The Powerball Lottery now sits at a hefty $550 million jackpot while the Mega Millions Lottery is close behind at $445 million.More >>
Construction is happening throughout Reno and Sparks, and as new homes are going up, so are the prices.More >>
Two Yerington teen sisters say they were racially harassed in school and have filed a lawsuit in federal court in Reno.More >>
Megabus says it is ending Reno service on January 10, 2018.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has issued a marijuana enforcement memo rescinding the Obama administration's guidance, which enabled states to legalize marijuana without federal interventionMore >>
California Highway Patrol says a Truckee woman died after a crash on State Route 267 near Northstar Drive last Saturday.More >>
