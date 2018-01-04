Investigation Underway After Fire Breaks Out in Tahoe City - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Investigation Underway After Fire Breaks Out in Tahoe City

Posted: Updated:

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out early Thursday morning in Tahoe City. 

The fire broke out just before 4:30 a.m. on Shasta Court. 

No injuries were reported. 

Officials tell us that there were some residents inside the home but they all got out in time because their smoke alarms woke them up. 

