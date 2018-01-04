Megabus to End Reno Service January 10

Megabus says it is ending Reno service on January 10, 2018.

Sacramento-bound tickets are only available until January 9th.

When we reached out to the company, Megabus sent us this statement:

"Megabus.com is restructuring our network to reflect the changing travel patterns that we are experiencing due to historically low fuel prices, and low-cost airlines. Megabus.com continues to evaluate routes and will make the necessary future adjustments based on customer demand."

Megabus launched bus service in April 2006, with Reno service in 2012.