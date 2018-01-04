Megabus to End Reno Service January 10 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Megabus to End Reno Service January 10

Posted: Updated:

Megabus says it is ending Reno service on January 10, 2018. 

Sacramento-bound tickets are only available until January 9th. 

When we reached out to the company, Megabus sent us this statement:  

"Megabus.com is restructuring our network to reflect the changing travel patterns that we are experiencing due to historically low fuel prices, and low-cost airlines. Megabus.com continues to evaluate routes and will make the necessary future adjustments based on customer demand."

Megabus launched bus service in April 2006, with Reno service in 2012. 

