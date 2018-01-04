Two Teens File Federal Lawsuit Against Yerington High School

Two Yerington sisters say they were racially harassed in school and have filed a lawsuit in federal court in Reno.

According to the complaint filed Thursday, the daughters of Charles Tolliver and Nancy Marriott Tolliver, who are African-American, were the target of repeated racial taunting and threats starting in August of last year - and continuing for months.

The suit alleges that despite the harassment on campus along with threats of violence against the students posted on social media, Lyon County School District and Yerington High School officials "exhibited deliberate indifference to the racial harassment of the girls... by responding ineffectively and or failing to respond in a manner that effectively stopped the discriminatory harassment."

The suit also alleged the Yerington Police Department shredded police reports, saying the threats made on social media were protected by the First Amendment.

The girls' lawyer says the alleged racism violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The lawsuit says the girls have identified 22 individual harassers.

Yerington Police have not responded to our request for comment.

The Lyon County School District sent us this statement:

The Lyon County School District (LCSD) holds student/staff safety as their number one priority and takes all safety matters very seriously. All reported matters are thoroughly investigated and appropriate consequences are provided per NRS and LCSD Policy. In addition, appropriate safety plans are

immediately implemented to ensure that all students have a safe and respectful learning environment. The LCSD has learned through media sources that a lawsuit has been filed against them, although the LCSD is not yet in receipt of any document. Unfortunately, the LCSD is unable to provide specific

comment on pending litigation.

Disclaimer - some of the language in the below document may be unsuitable for some readers