Lassen Deputies Arrest Man on Child Sexual Assault-Related Crimes

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office says a California man was arrested Tuesday on eleven counts of child sexual assault-related crimes.

Deputies say 41-year-old Frank Patton was arrested after a monthlong investigation by detectives involving multiple victims in Lassen County.

In addition to the allegations, detectives say they discovered that Patton was involved in additional sexual assault crimes.

Patton was booked into the Lassen County Jail on eleven counts of sexual assault crimes with a minor. He is being held on $750,000.00 bail.

The case was submitted to the Lassen County District Attorney’s Office and the Sacramento County Probation Department.

Patton had lived in Herlong, but recently moved to the Sacramento area.