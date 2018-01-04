Two GOP Lawmakers Want AG Jeff Sessions to Quit - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two GOP Lawmakers Want AG Jeff Sessions to Quit

Two Republican House members are calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign, and they're criticizing his Justice Department for not cooperating with Congress and for leaks related to its Russia investigation.

Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Jim Jordan of Ohio are making their views known in an opinion column published Thursday on the Washington Examiner's website. The headline says: "It's time for Jeff Sessions to go."

They say it appears Sessions "has no control at all of the premier law enforcement agency in the world."

The lawmakers have frequently criticized the Justice Department and FBI in recent weeks as some Republicans focus on what they perceive to be as bias in the department.

Democrats have accused Republicans of trying to divert attention from the Russia investigations.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

