Someone 2 Know; Dr. Maria Sheehan

After decades working in education, Reno’s Dr. Maria Sheehan says she's redefining retirement and encouraging others to do the same.

During our meeting, she took us downstairs to her pride and joy, her home gym.

"I believe in resistance training, cardio, yoga - the way to go,” says Sheehan

Exercise is exciting for Dr. Maria. Not just because it keeps her fit, Sheehan is enthusiastic about life and challenging the stereotypes about aging. 'I'm stronger today than I was in my 50's, I'm stronger today than I was in my 60's and I look forward to all of my 70's."

That's right Sheehan is 71 years old and rocking her retirement.

In January of 2016 she stepped down as president of Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC).

"I'd been a president for 20 years at three different institutions in two different states and it was really time for a change for me," says Sheehan.

Her new journey is a busy one. Of the many things she devotes her time to, there are a few Sheehan is especially passionate about;

"Big Brothers Big Sisters for one. I have a little sister and we're coming up to our first year anniversary."

And as a member of Reno Rotary, Sheehan is working on an international project called Casa Providencia - an orphanage for children with special needs in Panama. "For 'los abandonados’ the children who've been abandoned and forgotten or are severely disabled."

She's also on the board for the American Heart Association. "It's all about American health and how we need to improve the health of our country."

And that's where Maria’s other venture picks up; Sheehan Health and Wellness Coaching.

"A health coach is like a guide and a supporter who gives you a system, step by step, way to go." says Sheehan.

And she walks the walk, too. Sheehan works out every day and even participates in (and has won) fitness competitions!

"Boomers are redefining retirement, we really are. We can redirect and we don't have to be limited by age."

Dr. Maria also supports Safe Embrace, The Eddy House and Nevada Women's Fund - all based here in Reno.

To learn more about Sheehan Health and Wellness, click below…

https://msheehanhealth.squarespace.com/

https://www.facebook.com/sheehanhealthandwellness/