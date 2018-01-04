Sprouts Farmers Market Plans to Open Sparks Store

Sprouts Farmers Market says it is opening a new store in Sparks and plans to hire approximately 120 people.

The new location will be located at 125 Disc Drive. An official opening date has yet to be announced.

The Sparks location is one of six new locations scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2018. Sprouts will also open stores in Maryland, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Washington state.

Sprouts opened its Reno location last September at 587 South Meadows Parkway.

For more information on job openings, call 1-866-925-2396 or click here.