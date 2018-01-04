Virginia Republican Wins Race When Name Pulled From Bowl

A Republican has won a Virginia state House of Delegates race so close that its outcome was determined by pulling the candidate’s name out of a bowl.

Del. David Yancey was named the winner of the 94th District on Thursday by the Virginia State Board of Elections.

The race between the three-term incumbent and Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds has bounced back and forth since the November election. Yancey appeared to have won by 10 votes, but on Dec. 19 Simonds won a recount by a single vote. The next day, a three-judge panel declared a tie based on a previously uncounted vote for Yancey.

The win by Yancey leaves Republicans clinging to a slim 51-49 majority over Democrats in the House. A lawsuit is pending over the results of another House race in northern Virginia and Simonds could ask for another recount.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)