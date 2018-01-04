President Trump Says he Doesn't Talk to Steve Bannon

President Donald Trump says he no longer speaks with former chief strategist Steve Bannon, who unloaded on his administration in a new book.

Trump told reporters Thursday, "I don't talk to him," before he began a White House meeting with Republican senators on immigration reform.

Bannon questioned Trump's fitness for office and made scandalous allegations against the president and his family in excerpts of the book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," by Michael Wolff.

As the bombshell book surfaced Wednesday, Trump unleashed on Bannon in a statement, saying he had "lost his mind."

Speaking on Thursday at the White House, Trump said Bannon spoke positively of him Wednesday night on his Breitbart radio show. Trump noted, "He called me a great man last night." And Trump added that his counter-attack had its desired outcome. "He obviously changed his tune pretty quick."

Earlier, President Trump he demanded that the book's author and publisher immediately halt its release.

Trump attorney Charles Harder sent a cease-and-desist letter dated Thursday to Wolff.

The same letter was also sent to Steve Rubin, president and publisher of Henry Holt and Co. It demands a halt to publication of the book or of excerpts.

Wolff’s book is set for release on January 9.

Harder also demands that Wolff and Rubin issue a “full and complete” retraction and apology to Trump.

The attorney also asks that Wolff and Rubin immediately forward electronic and hard copies of the book to his office in California.

