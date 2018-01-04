Dow Jones Crosses 25,000 Points For First Time

The Dow Jones industrial average traded above 25,000 points for the first time, blasting through another 1,000-point milestone.

The Dow's latest breakthrough came in early trading Thursday and just five weeks after closing above 24,000 points for the first time.

Technology companies, which put up some of the biggest gains in the last year, continued to outpace the rest of the market Thursday.

Banks were benefiting from higher bond yields, which allow them to charge higher interest rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans.

Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo posted solid gains in midday trading.

The Dow increased 125 points, or 0.5%, to 25,047.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,723.

The Nasdaq climbed 11 points, or 0.2%, to 7,076.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.48%.

