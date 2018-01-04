Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay Area - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Magnitude 4.5 Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay Area

Posted: Updated:

A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook San Francisco Bay Area residents out of their slumber early Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake's epicenter was 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Berkeley, California. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles (13 kilometers).

No damage or injuries were immediately recorded.

The USGS website says people reported feeling the quake 40 miles (64 kilometers) south in San Jose.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

