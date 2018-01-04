Legal Self-Help Seminars - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Legal Self-Help Seminars

Nevada Legal Services is holding multiple self-help seminars focusing on multiple issues to educate the public on what their rights are. Some of the topics include how to respond to eviction notices, problems with security deposits and even sealing criminal records.

The group wants the community to know what they should do if they are ever faced with these issues,

"If you don't know you have a legal problem you won't be able to call us and we won't be able to help you and so we want everyone to know we are a resource and when to get help," says Ashley Cummins, a staff attorney at Nevada Legal Services. 

All the classes are available to the public for free, even if they are unable to help you. The classes will talk about no cause evictions, lockouts and what to do if your landlord withholds part or all of your security deposit.

Nevada Legal Services hopes no one ever has to run into these issues but if they do, they are able to know what their rights are,

"If they were to come home and have an eviction notice on their door or if they applied for social security and they were denied they don't have a wave of panic or feeling of despair. Knowing that 'okay I know my rights'," explains Cummins.

For a list of classes and their dates visit: https://nlslaw.net/get-legal-help/calendar-for-clients/

They do ask that you call ahead and make a reservation and if you think you may need legal help to bring anything that may help them with your case, such as your lease and any complaints from your landlord. 

