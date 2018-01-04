Man Hospitalized After Last Night Stabbing in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Man Hospitalized After Last Night Stabbing in Reno

Posted: Updated:

One man is in the hospital after being stabbed late Wednesday night around 10:40 p.m.

Reno Police responded to 1570 Nannette Circle to reports of what started as a neighbor dispute. Officials tell us that the argument turned physical and one male suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed his neighbor.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was arrested on scene. 

