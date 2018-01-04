Nevada Continues Home Streak, Beats Wyoming 92-83

Nevada Release

1/3/2018

RENO, Nev. (AP) Caleb Martin scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, Cody Martin and Jordan Caroline each had a double-double and Nevada beat Wyoming 92-83 on Wednesday night for the Wolf Pack's 13th consecutive home win.

Cody Martin finished with 22 points, including 14 after the break, and 12 rebounds and Caroline scored 18 points with a career-high 16 rebounds. Kendall Stephens added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, and Lindsey Drew had 13 points, six rebounds, five assist and three steals for Nevada (14-3, 3-0 Mountain West).

Caleb Martin hit two jumpers and then a 3-pointer before a 3 by Stephens capped a 10-2 run that gave the Wolf Pack a 50-39 lead early in the second half. Alexander Aka Gorski hit a 3-pointer to trim Wyoming's deficit to 74-70 with five minutes left, but Nevada hit 4 of 4 from 3-point range and 6-of-6 free throws from there to hold off the Cowboys.

Justin James had a career-high 30 points for Wyoming (10-5, 1-1). Louis Adams added 23 points - one shy of his career best - and Alan Herndon had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

The Cowboys outscored Nevada 27-17 from the free-throw line and 13-4 in points off turnovers, but the Wolf Pack made 11-of-22 3-pointers and scored 22 second-chance points off 15 offensive rebounds.

Game Notes:

The Wolf Pack plays at Air Force (6-8, 0-2 MW) on Saturday at 11 a.m. PT. The game will air on AT&T Sports Net.

Nevada has won its last 13 home games and last seven MW games played at home.

The Pack has won its last nine MW games, five at home and four on the road.

The Pack is 37-4 at Lawlor Events Center under third-year head coach Eric Musselman.

The 106 combined second half points is the highest total at home in the Musselman era versus a NCAA I opponent; Nevada 56, Wyoming 50. Earlier this season Nevada (50) and Rhode Island (53) combined for 103 in the second half.

Musselman is 3-0 in MW play for the first time.

Nevada is 3-0 in Mountain West play for just the second time the 2013-14 team started 4-0.

Nevada has defeated Wyoming the last four meetings.

Junior Jordan Caroline posted his seventh double-double of the season with his 18 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. It is the 21st double-double of his career and Nevada is 20-1 when Caroline posts a double-double.

Caroline has scored 20 or more points in a game eight times this season.

Junior Cody Martin led the Pack in scoring for the third time this season after his 22 points. It was his fourth game of 20 or more points this season.

Cody Martin had his second double-double with 22 points and 12rebounds.d

Senior Kendall Stephens has made three or more 3-pointers in each of the last six games.

Stephens has scored in double figures a season-high seven games in a row and reached the mark in 10 of the last 11 games.

Lindsey Drew has scored 13 points in each of the last three games. It is the first time in 89 games he has scored in double figures in three consecutive games. The 13 points is his season high.

The Pack put five players in double figures for the third time this season and second time it was the five starters. It has occurred twice in MW place, the first was at Fresno State to begin conference play on Dec. 27.

Nevada has had a 20-point scorer in 15-of-17 games this season and 19 in the other two.