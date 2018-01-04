Local Business Reaches Goal of $15 an Hour for All Employees

The Great Basin Community Food Co-op reached their goal of increasing everyones' payroll on staff to at least 15 dollars an hour. They agreed to the pay raise a couple of years ago, and the base wage rose gradually from $11 to $15 an hour over the course of 2017.

"There's no one at the top that's profiting from the business we do as a co-operative," Andrew Yokom, Human Resources Coordinator for Great Basin Community Food Co-op, said. "We get to decide what to do with those profits, and one of the things that we decided was the highest priorities was to make sure our staff was taken care of."

Yokom, an administrator, said they conduct a staff survey every year, and a couple years ago, the issue was compensation. As a result, the administration met with the staff to discuss how to reach a place where both sides are happy. The result, at least $15 an hour for every worker.

"How do we make sure that everyone feels like they're well compensated for the work that they do here, along with meeting the expectations of the business?" Yokom said. "It's kind of the marriage of those two things that have led us to realize the $15 an hour base wage."

The food co-op had to do more than just take some of the profits they've seen and reward their employees. They had to change workloads and shifts to accommodate everyone, but Yokom says it will help the co-op in the long run.

"We see it as a way to strengthen our business because we're able to expect better performance and have higher performers on staff," Yokom said.

The co-op simultaneously increased efficiency while satisfying the staff who had concerns with compensation. It may mean more work for employees, but it means they gain some economic flexibility and/or security.

"We also see it as a boon to our staff, because it hopefully gives them a livable wage here in Reno," Yokom said. "And a place they can come to for employment full-time, year-round."