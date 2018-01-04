Nevada Women's Basketball: Redmon posts career-high 20 points in road loss at Wyoming

A career game from junior Jade Redmon was not enough to propel the Nevada women’s basketball team past Wyoming Wednesday night as the Wolf Pack fell, 66-60, in Laramie.

Redmon notched the first 20-point game of her career, finishing with 20 on 10-of-17 shooting, including 14 in the second half. She dished out two assists and did not turn the ball over. Senior Teige Zeller also had a strong second half and recorded her third consecutive double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. She has five double-doubles in her last six games.

Free throws proved to be the difference maker in the game as the Cowgirls (8-5, 1-1 MW) went to the line 20 times, making 19 of their attempts. The Wolf Pack (8-6, 1-2 MW) on the other hand was sent to the line just seven times, hitting five attempts. Wyoming knocked down some key free throws near the end of the game as well to keep Nevada just out of its reach.

Despite being down by 12 at halftime Nevada owned the second half, outscoring its opponent 36-30 in the last two quarters. The Pack slowly chipped away at the deficit as the size of the lead fluctuated throughout the second half. The Cowgirls led by as many as 15 in the third quarter before the Pack used a 9-0 run, capped off by a three ball from senior Halie Bergman, to cut it to a six-point game. The two teams traded a few more baskets and Nevada found itself trailing by eight heading into the final quarter.

After battling back and forth for much of the early goings of the final period, Nevada made it a two-point contest with 4:22 to play when sophomore Camariah King nailed an outside jump shot. Wyoming regained a four-point cushion at the 3:16 mark, but a successful jumper by Zeller at 2:48 put Nevada back within two. Wyoming’s Liv Roberts was fouled on a successful shot attempt with 1:30 on the clock and sunk the subsequent free throw to stretch the lead back out to five.

As the Pack also showed last Saturday at New Mexico, the fight was not over yet. A couple of quick possessions and quick points had Nevada back within three with 19 seconds on the clock. Roberts was sent to the foul line and missed the Cowgirls’ only free throw of the day, but made her second, giving her team a four-point advantage. Hustling down the court, Redmon notched her 20th point of the game on a jumper that brought the Pack back within two with 12 ticks on the clock. Needing to foul though, Nevada sent Wyoming to the line for four more foul shots with eight and two seconds to go, sealing the win for the Cowgirls.

Nevada returns to Reno for another Mountain West matchup this Saturday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. against the Air Force Falcons.