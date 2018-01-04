Nevada Women's Basketball: Redmon posts career-high 20 points in road loss at Wyoming

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office says a California man was arrested Tuesday on eleven counts of child sexual assault-related crimes.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has issued a marijuana enforcement memo rescinding the Obama administration's guidance, which enabled states to legalize marijuana without federal interventionMore >>
After decades working in education, Reno’s Dr. Maria Sheehan says she's redefining retirement and encouraging others to do the same.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
Two Republican House members are calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign, and they're criticizing his Justice Department for not cooperating with Congress and for leaks related to its Russia investigation.More >>
The man was said to be standing on a rock when the wave carried him into the Pacific Ocean near Brookings, Oregon.More >>
One man is in the hospital after being stabbed late Wednesday night.More >>
A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook San Francisco Bay Area residents out of their slumber early Thursday.More >>
The Great Basin Community Food Co-op reached their goal of their entire staff making at least $15 an hour. They agreed to the pay raise a couple of years ago, and the base wage rose gradually from $11 to $15 an hour over the course of 2017.More >>
