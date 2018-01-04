Nevada Traffic Fatalities Report

With the New Year, the statistics for all traffic fatalities for Nevada are in, and for the first time since 2013, we have seen fewer deaths than the previous year.

We are, however, seeing an increase in other fields. We are seeing a drop from the 2016 numbers of total traffic fatalities from 330 down to 303. But when it comes to pedestrian fatalities, it jumped from 80 up to 99.

“At the end of the day these are so much more than numbers, tragically they are mothers, brothers, fathers, sons, friends who will not be returning home, so we want to remind everyone on the road to share in that responsibility," said Meg Ragonese, the PIO for Nevada Department of Transportation.

NDOT has been hard at work every year with plans for pedestrian safety projects on state roads, including crossing signals, better crosswalks, and lighting near busy intersections.

They have also put up around 30 sidewalk decals featuring pictures of shark-infested waters saying 'crossing distracted is just as deadly.'

“About 30 million dollars each and every year to traffic safety improvements across the state, and that includes a specific 10 million dollar annual allotment that we fund for pedestrian safety enhancements," said Ragonese.

NDOT also plans on installing pedestrian safety enhancements on U.S. 50 on both the Carson side and the Dayton side.

They say that pedestrian safety is not only the responsibility of the driver, but also the pedestrian themselves.

“I never step out when the light turns green on my own, I always assume, even on a red light, that there's going to be 2 more cars after that," said Lori Souza, a Reno pedestrian.

Pedestrian safety is everyone's responsibility, but if you plan on going walking at night, make sure to wear something reflective, use a crosswalk button if there is one, and always make eye contact with a driver if you are crossing a busy intersection.