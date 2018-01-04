Nevada Basketball Wins 13th Consecutive Home Game, 92 to 83 Agai - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Basketball Wins 13th Consecutive Home Game, 92 to 83 Against Wyoming

By Austin Wright, Digital Content Producer
Nevada basketball beat Wyoming Wednesday 92 to 83. It was their 13th consecutive home-game victory.

Here are some of the highlights & notes: 

Cody Martin scored 20 or more points for the fourth time this season.

Cody Martin had his second double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Nevada has defeated Wyoming the last four times.

The Wolf Pack has won its last nine Mountain West Conference games.

