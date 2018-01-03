Wellington, NV Man Sentenced in Distribution of Child Pornograph - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wellington, NV Man Sentenced in Distribution of Child Pornography

By Austin Wright, Digital Content Producer
Acting U.S. Attorney Steve W. Myhre announced today that a Wellington, Nevada resident, 27-year-old Daniel O’Brien, was sentenced today to 151 months in prison for distribution of child pornography.


O’Brien pleaded guilty on Sept. 14 to one count of distribution of child pornography. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Howard D. McKibben sentenced O’Brien to lifetime supervised release to follow his term of imprisonment.


According to the plea agreement, O’Brien admitted that he used his cell phone to send images and videos over the Internet of children engaged in sexually explicit acts.


Law enforcement officers found 172 images and 30 videos depicting child pornography on his cell phone and computer.

