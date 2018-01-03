Slower Start to Winter Affects Local Ski Rental Business - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Slower Start to Winter Affects Local Ski Rental Business

Posted: Updated:

The winter of 2016-2017 brought historic precipitation to northern Nevada. That snow fall led to an unprecedented amount of ski and board sales at Bobo's Ski Board and Patio.

"When you have record amount of snow, you're going to have record sales," said general manager Pat Parraguirre.

In a year's time, ski rentals have dropped about 15 to 20 percent. Parraguirre says we’re still so early into the season for the business to get worried and that the sales could change in an instant.

“It only takes one really good dump before we can get into good shape again,” said Parraguirre.

Interestingly enough, less snow this year has helped the shop make up for business in other ways, especially with first timers.

“Really for those new comers to the sport, you couldn't ask for better conditions right now,” said Parraguirre.

The holidays also brought an increase of out of towners to the shop, specifically those who weren't able to get over Donner Pass in last year's conditions.

“People from the Bay Area and the outside areas have been able to get into Reno without having all the chain restrictions and road closures,” said Parraguirre.

Quincy resident Bridget Tracy agrees, saying the hour and a half trip to ski in Tahoe isn't worth it if the roads aren't safe.

“That might be a day that's one dangerous and also just maybe impassible for us to get all the way through,” said Tracy.

For those still waiting for more snow at the ski resorts, Parraguirre believes that as long as a few storms hit before late February, there should be no need to hit the panic button just yet.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.