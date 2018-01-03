Sheriff's Office Seeks Suspect in Moon Rocks Car Burglaries Case

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives need help finding a suspect in two car burglaries that occurred during November and December of 2017 at the Moon Rocks Off-Highway Vehicle area off Winnemucca Ranch Road north of Reno.

The first burglary occurred on Sunday, November 26, 2017. The theft included credit cards. The second burglary occurred on December 18, 2017. The estimated loss of this second burglary is estimated at more than $7,400.

Deputies say a subsequent investigation discovered that credit cards from the first burglary had been used at a Quick Stop on Mill Street, Taco Bell on Mae Anne Avenue, a Safeway Store on Mae Anne Avenue, and a McDonalds on Silverada Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the suspect in this investigation is asked to contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your tip will remain anonymous.

Authorities offer these safety tips:

Local trailheads, particularly trailheads in isolated locations like the Moon Rocks OHV area, are always vulnerable to potential vehicle burglars. Vehicle burglary prevention tips for park and trail users include:

Lock the door when leaving the car. Still one of the most common issues with vehicle burglaries

Don’t leave valuables in the car. If you don’t need to take valuables with you for an outing, leave them safely at home. If valuables must be left in a vehicle, be sure to lock them in the trunk or glove compartment not under jackets or blankets behind the seat as that is one of the first places criminals look

Leave no trace. Don't leave any sign that there might be valuables hidden in a vehicle by leaving items such as docking stations or connector cables visible. Leave nothing in plain sight that might make the vehicle a target for thieves, not even loose coins

Be sure to set the car alarm or anti-theft devices. These are still effective deterrents against criminals who are looking for the easiest target

Keep windows completely closed. Partially open windows may make your vehicle an easier target for thieves

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)