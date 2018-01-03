Authorities: Teen Not Seriously Hurt After he Hits Car With Bicy - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Authorities: Teen Not Seriously Hurt After he Hits Car With Bicycle

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies say a 15-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after he hit a car with his bicycle in Cold Springs on Wednesday afternoon. 

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. near Desert Lake Drive and Crystal Canyon north of Reno.

Authorities say the unidentified teen was riding a bike on Desert Lake when he did not stop at the intersection and hit the car. 

He was eventually transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.