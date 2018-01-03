Authorities: Teen Not Seriously Hurt After he Hits Car With Bicycle

The Washoe County Sheriff's Deputies say a 15-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after he hit a car with his bicycle in Cold Springs on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. near Desert Lake Drive and Crystal Canyon north of Reno.

Authorities say the unidentified teen was riding a bike on Desert Lake when he did not stop at the intersection and hit the car.

He was eventually transported to the hospital with minor injuries.