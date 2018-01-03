Los Angeles Man Charged in Kansas Death Waives Extradition - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Los Angeles Man Charged in Kansas Death Waives Extradition

Courtesy: MGN, Glendale Police Dept Courtesy: MGN, Glendale Police Dept

A 25-year-old Los Angeles man wanted in Kansas has waived extradition proceedings in California and will face a felony allegation that he made a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Wichita resident.

Tyler Barriss appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday and acknowledged he is the person wanted in Kansas.

A fugitive-from-justice warrant filed by Los Angeles County prosecutors says Barriss was charged in Kansas on Dec. 29 with the felony of making a false alarm.

Police have said 28-year-old Andrew Finch was shot after a prankster called 911 last week with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at Finch's Wichita home.

Kansas authorities must pick up Barriss by Feb. 2. In the meantime he remains held without bail.

The goal of such calls is to get a SWAT team to respond, although Ramsey said none of the officers at the scene were SWAT team members.

Ramsey says Finch's hands went up and down around his waistband. Ramsay called Finch's death a "terrible tragedy."

