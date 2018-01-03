Reno Police Arrest Man on Attempted Murder Charge in Stabbing Case

Reno Police say they have arrested a Reno man on an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing on Oddie Blvd.

Officers responded to domestic disturbance call at the Silverada Estates on Oddie Boulevard around 1 a.m. on December 29th.

Authorities say the woman was stabbed in her torso and neck.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they later found the suspect, 59-year-old John Marks in Sun Valley where they booked him also on a domestic battery charge.