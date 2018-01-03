Winter Breaks Brings Kids Out to Play

Schools Districts in Washoe, Lyon and Douglas County have been on Winter Break since Christmas Day, and that means some local businesses have been seeing more kids.

"Kids are out of school; it's been extremely busy," Sherese Nguyen, Owner of Run, Rattle & Roll in Minden, said.

While businesses are seeing more kids, some community recreation areas are expanding hours.

The Fernley swimming pool holds an open swim for kids from 1 to 3 pm, a time they're normally closed. Pool Supervisor Hunter Edgar says before the pool kids would often jump in the canal by Fernley High School, but this allows kids a safe place to be active in the water.

"The pool is trying to get kids to swim in a safer, cleaner environment than swimming in our canal or in a lake where it's not necessarily safe." Edgar said.

With so much down time during winter break, places like the Fernley swimming pool and Run, Rattle & Roll provide that safe place for kids to spend some of their down time. With winter weather limiting activities, it can be hard for kids to find ways to stay active.

Peggy Gafvert brought her granddaughter to Run, Rattle & Roll on Tuesday, and said they'd just be inside hanging out if it wasn't for this place.

"Probably trying entertainment at home, you know painting or toys or watch a movie," Gafvert said.

Schools in Lyon and Douglas County head back to school next week, and Washoe County schools return to session on January 15th.