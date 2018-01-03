Bighorns Win Sixth Straight After Topping Memphis

The Reno Bighorns (11-10) defeated the Memphis Hustle (10-14) 118-113 for their sixth straight win Tuesday night at the Landers Center in Southaven, MS.

David Stockton led the Bighorns with 22 points, four rebounds and three assists while Brandon Austin tallied 19 points and four assists. Kings two-way player JaKarr Sampson recorded his third double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Marquis Teague paced the Hustle with 25 points, five rebounds and four assists while Durand Scott had 21 points and four rebounds.

The Bighorns got off to a hot-shooting start, completing 66.7% attempts from the field, including 50.0% team shooting from beyond-the-arc. Reno and Memphis combined for a total of 36 points in the paint, with the Hustle trailing Reno 39-27 heading into the second quarter.

The Bighorns expanded their lead to 16 points opening the second quarter behind Stockton’s 10 points in four minutes. The Hustle kept the Bighorns scoreless the final three minutes of the frame going on a 10-0 run to edge Reno 64-62 entering the break.

Memphis carried their momentum coming out of the locker room outscoring the Bighorns 29-17 in the third, holding Reno to a 30.8% shooting effort. The Hustle led the Bighorns by more than 12 points before Reno would cut the deficit to 10 entering the final frame.

Reno found their footing in the final 12 minutes, opening the frame on a 21-4 run to hold a seven-point lead over Memphis at the mid-way point of the quarter,

Reno expanded their lead to nine behind Stockton and Austin’s combined 22 points. The Hustle would get within four points twice in the final minute of regulation but were unable to eclipse Reno’s lead.

The Bighorns will return home to host the Northern Arizona Suns on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

Reno Bighorns Press Release