Whole Foods to Donate 5% of Jan 11 Sales to Food Bank of Northern Nevada

Whole Foods has announced that they will be donating 5 percent of their total sales from Thursday, January 11, to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada to support their anti-poverty program, Getting Ahead.

The Getting Ahead program is a multi-week course for people who are living with chronic instability and poverty.

“Our team at Whole Foods is inspired to support a program that addresses the root causes of hunger in our community,” said Janet Kurvers, Whole Foods Store Team Leader. “We are already partners with the Food Bank in their mission to feed the hungry every day, and we are excited to support this aspect as well.”