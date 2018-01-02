LGBTQA Reno Community Center Vandalized

Executives at an LGBTQA community center, OUR Center, say that their building on Wells Avenue was vandalized Tuesday evening.

OUR Center is a non-profit organization that states its mission as dedicating itself to the support, education and advocacy of the LGBTQA community in northern Nevada. OUR Center Vice President Meredith Tanzer says that the vandalism happened while they were still open. She said a person thought to be in a ski mask yelled "get down" and smashed in the front windows.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with details as they become known.