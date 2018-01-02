Inmate Walk Away Recaptured After Incline Village Business Tips - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Inmate Walk Away Recaptured After Incline Village Business Tips Police

Posted: Updated:
By Austin Wright, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography

An inmate that walked away from a work detail in the forest north of Lake Tahoe Tuesday afternoon has been recaptured thanks to a tip from an Incline Village business. 

30-year-old Steven Timothy Gant walked away from a work detail in the forest north of Lake Tahoe Tuesday afternoon.

Gant was sentenced to 2 to 9 years for burglary and grand larceny of a motor vehicle. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.